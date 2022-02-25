EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) El Paso, along with L. Frederick “Rick” Francis and his wife, Ginger Francis, announced a historic $10 million gift that will endow the university’s graduate school and advance the future of biomedical sciences.
School officials say that, as part of the Francis’ gift, and in honor of their unwavering commitment and dedication to health education, TTUHSC El Paso’s graduate school has been named the L. Frederick Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences.
The announcement was made prior to the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents meeting in El Paso on Thursday.
University officials add that the announcement is an important part of TTUHSC El Paso’s history, as all four of its schools are now officially named. TTUHSC El Paso is the only institution in the Texas Tech University System to have endowed each of its schools.
In addition to the regents, TTU System Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., TTUHSC El Paso President Richard Lange, M.D., M.B.A., Dean of the Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences Rajkumar Lakshmanaswamy, Ph.D., and Rick and Ginger Francis and their family were in attendance.
Rick Francis, an El Paso native, is executive chairman of WestStar, an El Paso-based financial institution, and served on the TTU System Board of Regents from 2003 to 2019, which included two stints as chairman of the Board of Regents. He is the current chair of the TTUHSC El Paso President’s Development Council.
The Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences provides opportunities for students to develop their interests and prepare a base of knowledge and experience to pursue successful careers in biomedical research and education.
As of 2021, 129 students have graduated from the Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences. Most graduates attend medical or dental school or pursue their Ph.D. after graduation.
A History of Visionary Leadership
Of all the organizations Rick and Ginger Francis have supported, TTUHSC El Paso – even before it became a standalone university – has always been near and dear to them.
Rick Francis, along with government and business leaders in the community, worked tirelessly starting in the 1990s to advocate for a health sciences center in El Paso – first with the vision of establishing a four-year medical school in the Borderplex region. More than a decade later, their vision has become reality at TTUHSC El Paso.
The $10 million gift comes as TTUHSC El Paso prepares to celebrate its 10-year anniversary as a standalone institution in 2023. In 2019, Rick and Ginger Francis contributed $3,633,600 to endow four deanships, as well as the endowed chair for the TTUHSC El Paso president, named in their honor.
That gift was matched by TTUHSC El Paso, doubling its impact for a total of more than $6 million. TTUHSC El Paso is the only university in the TTU System and only health sciences center in Texas to have all its deanships endowed.
About Rick and Ginger Francis
Rick and Ginger Francis have long given of themselves to various organizations and causes in El Paso. In 2007, Rick and Ginger Francis were honored for their philanthropy by being named El Paso’s “Philanthropists of the Year” by the Association of Fundraising Professionals.
In addition to his role at WestStar, Rick Francis has served on several local and national boards. He is currently chairman of the board of the Medical Center of the Americas Foundation, and a member of the board of directors for the El Paso Electric Company, Paso del Norte Community Foundation and the Hospitals of Providence.
Ginger Francis was named one of the “Women of Impact” in 2011 by El Paso Inc., and her important work in the city is reflected in the lives of our residents who have been positively impacted by various community programs.
She has previously served as president of the Junior League of El Paso and board president of the El Paso Museum of Art. Today, she serves as a board member of the J. Edward and Helen M.C. Stern Foundation. Her service on the board recently resulted in a $1 million endowed professorship in the Department of Psychiatry at TTUHSC El Paso. She is also a member of the TTUHSC El Paso Art Committee, which is responsible for curating public art on the campus.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.