EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Peter Piper Pizza announced a donation of $100,000 to the YMCA of El Paso Youth Sports program, which will support the program’s efforts to provide local children with opportunities to participate in a diversity of sports, including basketball, soccer, volleyball, and more.

“We are thrilled to support the YMCA of El Paso and their dedication to providing our local youth with opportunities to stay active and healthy through sports,” said Charles Bruce, President of Peter Piper Pizza. “As a company, we believe in giving back to our communities and investing in the well-being of our children.”

The YMCA of El Paso’s Youth Sports program has been an important part of the community for decades, providing thousands of children with access to team sports, positive role models, and the opportunity to develop important life skills such as teamwork and leadership.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Peter Piper Pizza and their commitment to supporting our mission,” said Pete Moody, CEO of the YMCA of El Paso. “This donation will have a significant impact on our ability to continue to provide high-quality sports programs to the youth in our community.”

The donation from Peter Piper Pizza will be used to fund a variety of initiatives within the YMCA of El Paso Youth Sports program, including the purchase of new equipment, the development of new programs, and scholarships for families who may not be able to afford the cost of participation.

Peter Piper Pizza has a long history of supporting local communities, and this donation is just one of many examples of the company’s commitment to giving back. The company operates over 100 restaurants across the United States and Mexico and has been a fixture in the El Paso community since 1973.