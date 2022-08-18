EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The American Cancer Society has awarded the University Medical Center Foundation of El Paso a 10,000 dollar transportation grant.

The grant will be used to benefit the Sobreviviendo el Cancer/ Surviving Cancer Program. The transportation grant will allow the program to assist patients who are able to travel to and from their medical appointments, follow up with their physician, complete lab work, or receive treatment at the infusion center. The goal of the program is to help identify, and assist with challenges that may interfere with an oncology patient’s treatment plan, improve treatment outcomes, and/or the patient’s quality of life.

The program provides critical support and resources to the University Medical Center oncology patients that are financially strained, and do not have health insurance coverage. According to UMC, the Sobreviviendo el Cancer Program has assisted over 10,500 oncology patients to stay on course with their prescribed treatment plan since 2009.

“Patient Transportation Grants are funds awarded to health systems or health system foundations to help cancer patients with transportation barriers get to and from cancer-related treatment appointments.” Martha Zepeda, Cancer Support Strategic Partnerships Manager

