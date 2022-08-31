EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Downtown Management District Board of Directors approved two Downtown Improvement Grants for the Gardner Hotel at the August 25th Board meeting.

The estimated total cost of the project is estimated to be $43,313 with a $25,000 reimbursement for planned façade improvements to replace and install a total of 34 exterior windows on the second and third floors. A Signature Signage and Lighting Grant was also approved for the property, with a reimbursement award of $12,665.20 with a total project cost of $27,141.11.

Planned improvements are said to include but are not limited to the complete refurbishment of the “Hotel Gardner,” sign with the repair of all neon components, along with neon signage on the main entry awning.

