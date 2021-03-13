100 SISD employees receive Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Saturday, 100 Socorro Independent School District employees received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine during a Saturday clinic.

The SISD Employee Health, which is an approved COVID-19 vaccination distributor, administered the first round of vaccinations to qualified SISD employees who pre-registered for Saturday’s distribution.

“It’s a good thing that we’re all getting our vaccine that way we call all get over this pandemic — the sooner — the better,” said Adriana Balandran, an SISD employee.

To date, SISD has helped facilitate some 1,900 employees to get their COVID-19 vaccine in a partnership with Immunize El Paso, University Medical Center, the city of El Paso, the University of Texas at El Paso and the Hospitals of Providence.

Immunize El Paso has also partnered with SISD to conduct a drive-through vaccination location at the district’s Police Services facility.