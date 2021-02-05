100 days of school, Harmony Public Schools in El Paso celebrates in citywide parade

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Harmony Public Schools-El Paso will celebrate 100 days of school by hosting a school spirit, car parade Saturday, February 6 at each of the four Harmony campuses.

Each Harmony campus will host a car parade around the neighboring area. Simultaneously, district staff will be driving to each campus, beginning in East El Paso at Harmony Science Academy, the #1 ranked high school in El Paso according to Newsweek and US world report, followed by Harmony School of Excellence, Harmony School of Science and conclude at Harmony School of Innovation, in Northeast El Paso.

The first 100 days of school looked very different this year, with the majority of classes being held virtually due to COVID-19. This was especially true for the newly constructed Harmony campus, Harmony School of Science, that opened in August 2020 to empty classrooms. Therefore, Harmony wanted to find a way to do something special to acknowledge the teacher’s and student’s hard work, while bringing the community together to celebrate safely.

“In 2020 car parades became a very popular and safe alternative to celebrate special occasions. Therefore, we thought this would be a great way to show our school spirit and “drive” awareness for our district, while maintaining social distancing,” said Delfina Glenn, District Director of Marketing and Communications. “We are expecting over 100 faculty, staff, and students to participate.”

Harmony Public Schools-El Paso are tuition-free, open enrollment public charter schools providing high-quality education with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) for students in PreK – 12th grade. Harmony Public Schools has four campuses in El Paso and are currently accepting applications for the 2021-2022 school year at HarmonyTx.org/APPLY. Deadline to apply for the enrollment lottery is February 10.