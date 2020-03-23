Four new cases of coronavirus, 10 total El Paso residents confirmed by officials

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A seventh person has tested positive for COVID-19 in El Paso County, while three more coronavirus patients are recovering in El Paso, Health officials said.

The latest patient to test positive in El Paso is a woman in her 50s who has a domestic travel history. Officials said she is currently self-isolating and recovering at her home.

Three more El Paso residents tested positive for COVID-19 somewhere else but they live in El Paso and are currently isolated and recovering at home.

“The Public Health Laboratory, which conducts tests for the region, has tested approximately 123 specimen as of Sunday, March 22,” a city news release said,

Fort Bliss, Juarez and New Mexico testing are different that El Paso’s testing, but they are all sharing information, the release said.

“The public is reminded that COVID-19 is not an airborne disease like measles. It is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes,” the release said. “These droplets can land in the mouth or nose of people who are nearby or possibly inhaled into the lungs. Preliminary information about COVID-19 shows that about 80 percent of cases are mild and most people do not need hospitalization. However, older adults and people with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease and diabetes are at a greater risk of complications.”