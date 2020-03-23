Breaking News
10 cases of coronavirus in El Paso confirmed by officials

Four new cases of coronavirus, 10 total El Paso residents confirmed by officials

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A seventh person has tested positive for COVID-19 in El Paso County, while three more coronavirus patients are recovering in El Paso, Health officials said.

The latest patient to test positive in El Paso is a woman in her 50s who has a domestic travel history. Officials said she is currently self-isolating and recovering at her home.

Three more El Paso residents tested positive for COVID-19 somewhere else but they live in El Paso and are currently isolated and recovering at home.

“The Public Health Laboratory, which conducts tests for the region, has tested approximately 123 specimen as of Sunday, March 22,” a city news release said,

Fort Bliss, Juarez and New Mexico testing are different that El Paso’s testing, but they are all sharing information, the release said.

“The public is reminded that COVID-19 is not an airborne disease like measles. It is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes,” the release said. “These droplets can land in the mouth or nose of people who are nearby or possibly inhaled into the lungs. Preliminary information about COVID-19 shows that about 80 percent of cases are mild and most people do not need hospitalization. However, older adults and people with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease and diabetes are at a greater risk of complications.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

KTSM: COVID and the El Paso Community

Thumbnail for the video titled "KTSM: COVID and the El Paso Community"

self-quarantine guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "self-quarantine guidelines"

Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?"

Trump: Relief bill, America will be soon be open for business, not a time for partisan politics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: Relief bill, America will be soon be open for business, not a time for partisan politics"

Horizon teacher begins drive-by visits to check in on her students

Thumbnail for the video titled "Horizon teacher begins drive-by visits to check in on her students"

US, Mexico to curb border travel to control virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "US, Mexico to curb border travel to control virus"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz