El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Ten candidates are running for three at-large seats on the Canutillo Independent School District Board of Trustees.

The seats will be up for grabs during the Nov. 8 general election.

Candidates are: Breanne Barnes, Lucy Borrego, Andres Gomez, Salvador Gonzalez, Salvador Payan (incumbent), Jesus Ramos, Tony Reza, Laure Searls (incumbent), Roberto Simental and Cindy Zuñiga.

One incumbent trustee, Tristan Hernandez, will not run. Hernandez was appointed to the Board of Trustees in 2020 to fill an unexpired term.

