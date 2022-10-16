EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man was transported to a local hospital early Sunday morning and is currently in critical condition after being shot in Northeast El Paso.

According to police, the shooting happened near the 8500 block of Dyer Street. The call came in the early hours on Sunday morning. The identity of the victim is unknown.

This story will be updated once we receive more information.

