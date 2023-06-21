UPDATE: The Artcraft entrance ramp from Doniphan is now open. No backup has been reported, according to TxDot.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A person was transported to a local hospital after a collision happened in El Paso’s Upper Valley Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Artcraft East and Doniphan and the Artcraft entrance ramp from Doniphan is currently closed, according to TxDot.

The call came in at 1:27 p.m. and one person was transported with severe injuries, according to a spokesperson with the El Paso Fire Department.

EMS confirmed the crash involved a “motorcycle and a small bus.”

No further information has been released. KTSM is working on gathering more information.