EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- One man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after shooting early Saturday morning, May 13, in East El Paso, police say.

Officers responded to the call at 2:47 a.m. at El Cometa Mexican restaurant located at 9529 Viscount Blvd.

Police say no arrests have been made and the case continues to be investigated.

No information has been released about what led up to the shooting.

KTSM is working to learn more about this incident and will update this story.