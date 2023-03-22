EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after falling from a bridge near Southwest University Park on Wednesday in Downtown El Paso, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

Bridge near Southwest University Park. (Jesus Baltazar/KTSM)

Fire spokesman Enrique Dueñas said emergency crews were dispatched to the railyard near West Paisano Drive and South Durango Street just before 10 a.m.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were on the scene conducting an investigation following the incident, according to Dueñas. KTSM has reached out to DPS and is working on gathering more information.