1 person dies, 2 others injured in Westside crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person died in a single-vehicle crash in West El Paso early Saturday morning.

According to the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit, one person died at the scene and two others were transported to a local hospital. EPPD did not indicate what type of injuries the other two people sustained in the crash.

The crash happened before 3 a.m. at the intersection of Mesa Hills Drive and Bluff Ridge Drive, near the Sunland Towne Centre shopping area.

Police did not indicate the age or gender of the victims or the circumstances of the crash.

