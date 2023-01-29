EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police and fire crews responded to a single rollover crash located on the 11700 block of Pebble Hills Blvd in front of Montwood Middle Saturday night.

According to police, the crash happened before 11 p.m. Saturday night. Officers found the vehicle on fire and a 17-year-old male passenger deceased inside the car. The Special Traffic Investigations Unit was then requested by officers and also responded to the scene.

Investigators found that the 14-year-old male driver and a 13-year-old female passenger of the vehicle had managed to get out of the burning car and were picked up by an unknown individual and fled the scene.

According to police, the two teenagers were then located at a hotel on Gateway East. Both received serious burns from the crash and were transported to a burn center outside of El Paso. Investigators also found that the 14-year-old driver was reportedly traveling west on Pebble Hills Blvd. at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle struck a boulder in the center median causing it to roll over. The vehicle then hit a light pole and came to rest on the eastbound lanes of Pebble Hills. The vehicle was found to have been reported stolen days earlier, according to officials.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated as soon as we learn more.