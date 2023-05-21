EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- One person is dead and seven others were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash Sunday early morning, May 21 in Northeast El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department.

Officers responded to the call at 3 a.m. at Dyer and Woodrow Bean Trans Mountain under the overpass.

Police say the crash involved serious injuries; one person died at the scene and seven others were taken to the hospital.

Police add the Special Traffic Investigations Unit are assisting in the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.