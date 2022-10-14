EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police are investigating a shooting that happened at the entrance to the Stanton Street bridge.

Officials share that one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The call came in just after 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Footage obtained by KTSM shows a calm pedestrian border crossing, turned into a shootout.

The cell phone video, captured by a person crossing into Mexico, shows a vehicle traveling across the lanes of traffic and then the shots ring out.

All southbound traffic on Stanton from Paisano is closed and the Stanton bridge into Mexico will be closed until further notice.

Officials with the El Paso Police Department are scheduled to issue a statement from the scene by 5:30 p.m. (MDT).

KTSM crews are on the scene and will bring you the latest here on KTSM.com and in our Friday newscasts.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.