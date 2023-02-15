EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person is facing human smuggling charges after more than a dozen migrants were found inside a van in an early morning pursuit Wednesday.

The pursuit ended in Central El Paso just after 5 a.m., located on Durazno and Gramma St. Our news crew were on the scene, capturing DPS Troopers and Border Patrol agents as they investigated the incident. A DPS spokesperson confirmed the driver was arrested. The individual’s identity has not been released.

No further information has been released at this time.