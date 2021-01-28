1 new virus death in Doña Ana County, 66 new cases

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – One person from Doña Ana County was among the 28 additional deaths reported by the New Mexico Department of Health on Thursday.

The patient was a woman in her 90s who was hospitalized it’s unknown if she had underlying conditions.

Statewide, the number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,226.

On Thursday, the Health Department also reported 66 new cases in Doña Ana County, 11 new cases in Lincoln County and 30 new cases in Otero County.

New Mexico has now had a total of 171,719 COVID-19 cases, with a total of 20,859 in Doña Ana County, 1,417 in Lincoln County and 2,828 in Otero County.

Most counties in the state remain in the red level while seven counties are now at a yellow level. Only one county has successfully moved to a green level.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for New Mexico, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.