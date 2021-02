EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso heath authorities reported one additional death related to COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths associated with the virus to 1,759 in El Paso.

The death was a man in his 90s with underlying health conditions.

In addition to the death, the City reported 310 new COVID-19 cases and 71 delayed test results from the state.

There are currently 403 patients hospitalized in El Paso with the virus, 156 in ICU and 104 on ventilators.