1 new COVID-19 death reported in El Paso Saturday as City releases non-resident data

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Public Health announced one additional death associated with COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the total number of fatalities in El Paso to 14 in just 37 days.

In addition to the deaths, the city also announced 71 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall total in El Paso to 1,726. There are currently 78 patients hospitalized, of those, 14 are in ICU, and 17 of them are on ventilators.

Not counted in El Paso’s cases are 44 positive cases of individuals from other communities outside of the county, who have been tested and/or treated in El Paso. Of those numbers 25 are residents of Chihuahua, Mexico; 17 are New Mexico residents; and two are Texas residents who are not El Paso County residents. Of the 44 cases, two males from Chihuahua, one in his 50s and another in his 80s, passed away.

The City says their epidemiological investigation interviews patients and legal guardians for contract tracing. During these investigations, the patient’s primary residence is collected regardless of their citizenship. Health officials say they they then relay the information to the health authorities of the patient’s primary residence.

Friday marked the 14-day mark since Governor Greg Abbott began phased reopening of businesses in Texas. Health officials have consistently said the 14-day mark is the end of the virus’s suspected incubation period and have used the timeline to determine whether guidelines are working or not.

The governor ordered expanded testing statewide this week, which significantly ramped up the testing process in nursing and residential facilities throughout Texas.









Members of the community who are interested in getting tested are able to learn more about the available testing throughout the county by clicking here.

The public is reminded that even infected persons with little to no symptoms can spread the virus to others. Even if an infected person is only mildly ill, the people they spread it to may become seriously ill or even die, especially if that person is 65 or older with pre-existing health conditions.

Health questions about COVID-19 can be made by calling the 21-COVID hotline, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For referrals to services, contact 2-1-1 and select option six (6). For more information, visit www.epstrong.org.

KTSM Graphs