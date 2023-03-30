EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One man died after being struck by a car on March 16, in West El Paso, according to El Paso Police department.

Officers identified the victim as 44-year-old Dan Jarrett Parkman, who was crossing at the 7400 Block of N. Mesa at an undesignated crosswalk area when a driver identified as 53-year-old Jesus Joaquin Rios, struck Parkman and attempted to provide aid.

Parkman was transported to the hospital but died due to his injuries. The main contributing factor of the crash is pedestrian on the roadway, according to police.