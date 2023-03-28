EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- One man is dead and two others were transported to a local hospital with injuries after a two-car crash in Socorro Sunday evening, March 26.

The Socorro Police Department responded to the call around 6:58 p.m. on Socorro Road, near the intersection of south Nevarez and Winn roads.

Officers learned that a silver-colored Mitsubishi Mirage, occupied by a 28-year-old male passenger and a 54-year-old male driver, had been traveling eastbound on Socorro Road, when it was struck from behind by a white-colored BMW 330, occupied by a 29-year-old male driver.

All three men were transported to a local hospital for injuries received as a result of the accident. The 54-year-old man later died at the hospital, according to police.

The accident is actively being investigated and is being handled by the Socorro Police Accident Investigation Team. Anyone who may have witnessed the vehicles traveling eastbound on Socorro Road or the crash are asked to contact the Socorro Police Department at (915) 858-9237.