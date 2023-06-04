EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Two people were transported to local hospitals with gunshot wounds after a shooting early Sunday morning, June 4 in East El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department.

Police say the call came in at 12:40 a.m. at the 11200 block of Wharf Cove in East El Paso. Police say a male and female were both transported with injuries. They did not say how old the victims are or how badly hurt they are.

But police add the Gang Unit is investigating, and no subjects are in custody. The investigation is in the preliminary stages.

KTSM is working to gather more information on this story.