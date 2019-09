EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police confirm one person was killed after a crash on Mesa and Festival Saturday night.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. and involved two passenger vehicles that collided at the intersection. According to police, a patient who was taken to an area hospital later died as a result of their injuries.

The scene was clear by Sunday morning. This is a developing story, stay with KTSM for the latest.