UPDATE: Interstate 10 has reopened as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person is dead, and one person is hospitalized after a crash on I-10 early Sunday morning.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. on I-10 Westbound at Geronimo. One person was dead at the scene, and the second person was transported with critical injuries.

Motorists were diverted off of I-10 at Airway while El Paso Police Special Traffic Investigators worked at the scene. Expect traffic delays through the early morning.

This story will be updated.