UPDATE: Interstate 10 has reopened as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person is dead, and one person is hospitalized after a crash on I-10 early Sunday morning.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. on I-10 Westbound at Geronimo. One person was dead at the scene, and the second person was transported with critical injuries.

Motorists were diverted off of I-10 at Airway while El Paso Police Special Traffic Investigators worked at the scene. Expect traffic delays through the early morning.

This story will be updated.

The vehicle involved in fatal crash on I-10 at Geronimo Jan. 8, 2023