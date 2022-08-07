EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police confirm one person is in custody following an incident at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Chruch in East El Paso Sunday morning.

It happened just before noon when initial reports indicated a person with a weapon was threatening someone inside the church located at 12200 Vista Del Sol, near Loop 375. EPPD responded and took one person into custody without incident.

The El Paso Catholic Diocese released a statement Sunday evening thanking EPPD for their rapid response. They say the incident occurred outside the main sanctuary between two individuals, and the 11:30 a.m. Mass went on uninterrupted.

“Bishop Mark Seitz wishes to thank all personnel who serve as parish volunteers to help keep our parishes safe. Bishop Seitz also extends his appreciation to the El Paso Police Department for their prompt and professional response and their thorough investigation,” the statement read.

The Diocese says they are cooperating with EPPD’s investigation into the incident.