EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are on the scene of a shooting in East El Paso that left one person dead.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 10500 block of Ashwood Drive in East El Paso, not too far from Eastwood Middle School. The area is a mixture of homes and apartment complexes.

Details are limited at this hour. This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.