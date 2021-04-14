1 dead in crash involving semi-truck vs cement truck

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are responding to a crash in Northwest El Paso where a crash involving a semi-truck and a cement mixer truck left one person dead Wednesday morning.

It happened before 9 a.m. at the intersection of North Desert and Transmountain. Police say one person is dead at the scene and their Special Traffic Investigations Unit is en route.

The intersection will be closed for a prolonged period as traffic investigators look into the crash.

Additional updates will be posted.

