EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The person who was severely injured from an electrical shock in a swimming pool on Thursday night has died, police said.

According to police, it happened before 9:30 p.m. at 1620 Mescalero near Bassett Place.

The person was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Officials did not release any further details surrounding the incident.

KTSM will update this story as more information becomes available.