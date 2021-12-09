1 dead after car, motorcycle collide in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Wednesday night, officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced that one person is dead after a crash on the city’s far east side.

According to a release from EPPD, the wreck happened shortly after 11 p.m. at the intersection of North Zaragoza and Crested Quail Drive.

Officials say the collision, between a car and a motorcycle, resulted in the death of one person. There is no word on cause or the identity of the victim at this time.

EPPD officials added that their Special Traffic Investigators Unit was dispatched to the scene.

