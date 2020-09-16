UPDATE: Police ID person killed in Northeast El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department identified the person who died in a crash in Northeast El Paso on Tuesday night.

Police said 26-year-old Jesse Angel Lopez died at the scene of the crash, making this the 52nd traffic fatality in El Paso this year.

Lopez was traveling northbound at the 7000 block of Dyer Street shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday when he came to a curve at a high rate of speed. He lost control of the 1991 Chevrolet Caprice he was driving.

The vehicle spun out of control and rolled over into a stormwater drain off the roadway.

Lopez was partially ejected and became trapped underneath the vehicle. He died at

the scene.

His passengers, 25-year-old Herman Queindell Roberts and 24-year-old Eric Lamar Thompson, suffered serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

Police said it is believed none of the vehicle occupants were wearing seatbelts.

Earlier:

One person is dead and two people are injured after a crash in Northeast El Paso Tuesday evening.

It happened at 7:12 p.m. at the intersection of Dyer Street and Ellerthorpe Avenue near Chapin High School. Police say it involved one vehicle and one person died at the scene. Two others were taken to the hospital.

According to emergency dispatchers, one of the injured had life-threatening injuries and the second had minor injuries.