EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Early this morning, El Paso Police responded to a crash located on 1-10 east and west at Geronimo.

Both sides of the interstate were entirely shut down this morning after a rollover crash occurred at approximately 2:57 a.m. One fatality was confirmed. The identity of the individual is unknown.

All lanes are now open. The story will be updated as we receive more information.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.