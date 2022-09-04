EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At approximately 4:30 am El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to I-10 East in reference to a single vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, officials found a motorcyclist on the side of the road. Sheriff’s Office Special Traffic Investigators were on the scene early this morning. The area was closed and traffic was rerouted to Transmountain. All traffic lanes are open now.

The story will be updated as new information is received.

