0 COVID-19 cases at the El Paso County Jail Annex, despite close proximity to state jail

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office made it clear that the county annex does not have any reported COVID-19 cases, despite its close proximity to the state jail.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the Rogelio Sanchez State Jail has 245 inmates and 13 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19. The two facilities are located in the same area but are two different pieces of property.

On Thursday, the City of El Paso attributed a large spike in local COVID-19 cases to a cluster at a local correctional facility.

“While we cannot comment on the current status of the Rogelio Sanchez State Jail, the El
Paso County Jail Annex currently has zero COVID-19 cases,” a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

