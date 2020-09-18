El Paso native wins 2020 International Latino Book award

El Paso native Sergio Troncoso won first place in the Best Collection of Short Stories – English or Bilingual in the 2020 International Latino Book Awards.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sergio Troncoso, El Paso native and author of A Peculiar Kind of Immigrant’s Son, was awarded first place in the Best Collection of Short Stories – English or Bilingual in the 2020 International Latino Book Awards.

Troncoso, who grew up in Ysleta and now teaches fiction and nonfiction at the Yale Writers’ Workshop in New Haven, Conn., received the honor during a star-studded virtual event on Saturday.

“I was thrilled,” Troncoso said. “To tell you the truth, I didn’t expect to win.”

Judges called the collection of short stories “poignant and powerful; a tour de force!”

A Peculiar Kind of Immigrant’s Son is a collection of short stories about a poor immigrant’s son and his journey to find himself in a world completely different from his own when he moves away from his hometown. The book includes a wide cast of characters, interweaving their seemingly unrelated stories.

Published by El Paso’s Cinco Puntos Press, the book was recently included in Parade magazine’s “The Latinx Culture Guide: 20 TV Shows, Documentaries, Movies, TED Talks, and Books to Add to Your List.”

Cinco Puntos Press, who had another nomination in the awards for They Call Me Guero by David Bowles, said they were honored to work with Troncoso.

“We are very very proud of Sergio Troncoso and how much attention his book, A Peculiar Kind of Immigrant’s Son, has brought him and Cinco Puntos,” said Lee Byrd, co-owner and co-publisher of Cinco Puntos. “He represents the very best of El Paso. We are grateful that he has chosen to publish his book with Cinco Puntos.”

Cinco Puntos Press is publishing Troncoso’s upcoming novel, Nobody’s Pilgrim, which will come out in 2021.