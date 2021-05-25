El Paso native a state champion in tennis

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso native MiaAngelina Ruja is the Class 6A Girls Singles Champion in the state of Texas and is on her way to a professional career in the sport.

Ruja was victorious in her match against Coronado High School’s Naomi Katz at the Northside ISD Tennis Center in Helotes Texas on May 21. And, her tennis career will continue.

She is excited to be a future member of the Pacific University tennis team in California and dreams of turning into a professional. She has been playing the game since she was very young and is driven to continuously improve her game.

“As time went by, I ended up falling in love with it. And, wanting to do anything to improve my game, and get to the next level,” she said. “I still have dreams of becoming pro. So, just having that goal in mind, kind of pushes me to work harder everyday.”

Karen Ruja, her mom, says she’s been grateful to travel and support her daughter throughout the years. She always ensured that they enjoyed other activities after competitions, she added.

She said watching her daughter is like watching ballet because of the way she moves.

“When she makes her shots, she makes them with authority. As though she expects them to reach the mark that she set not to return,” her mom said.

