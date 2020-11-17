El Paso named a top winner in Digital Cities Survey

Cars drive down Mesa Street on July 1, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. As coronavirus cases have surged in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott has paused the state’s reopening plan. (Photo by Cengiz Yar/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas — El Paso was named a top winner in the 2020 Digital Cities Survey, which recognizes cities that use technology to better serve their citizens despite new challenges triggered by the pandemic.

The City of El Paso ranked seventh in the population category of 500,000 or more.

“We thrilled to make the Digital Cities Survey list for the fourth time and to once again move up in the rankings after being ranked tenth in 2016 and 2017, and eighth in 2019,” said Araceli Guerra, Director for the Department of Information Technology Services (ITS). “This year’s digital survey focused around cities who are using technology to tackle social challenges, enhance services, strengthen cybersecurity; which are all areas we have been focusing on improving for our citizens.

The City was specifically recognized for a variety of technology efforts, including exceeding the City’s “20 in 2020” strategic plan goals by 78 percent. ITS upgraded its network at 14 facilities, added 59 Wi-Fi sites, completed money-saving contract revisions and invested in cybersecurity and other training for employees.

Additionally, while COVID-19 prevented the full rollout of four neighborhood water parks, ITS leveraged an existing contract agreement from the State’s Department of Information Resources to engage a vendor to build a custom mobile and Web app highlighting the new facilities. The feature-rich tool was developed faster and more economically by using the state contract. The app stands ready to serve citizens once the pandemic has subsided and they can enjoy these new facilities.

ITS also partnered with the Police and Fire departments to help supplement their capabilities with technology, most notably with an automated fingerprint information system upgrade, surveillance system expansion and live crime dashboards.

