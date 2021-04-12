El Paso Museum of Art to host rare abstract art

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Museum of art will be highlighting the work of abstract artists from now until August 15.
The museum is hosting “Cercle et Carré and the International Spirit of Abstract Art,” the first major exhibition in the United States devoted to the art and activities of the group Cercle et Carré, founded in Paris in 1929.
The exhibition features works last displayed together in 1930, including rarely seen drawings, paintings and prints.
“This exhibition includes works by famous artists Wassily Kandinksy, Sonia Delaunay, and Taueber-Arp,” said The El Paso Museum of Art Interim Director Dr. Vladimir von Tsurikov.
The traveling exhibition was organized by the Georgia Museum of Art, University of Georgia.
For more information, call the El Paso Museum of Art at (915) 212-0300 or visit its website.