El Paso Museum of Archeology to open new Chacoan exhibit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Museum of Archeology (EPMA) invites the public to view its new exhibit “From the Edge of the Center: The Chacoan Outliers”, featuring items from the Salmon Ruins.

The exhibit gives an insight into the Chacoan culture that flourished during 860-1150 AD in the Chaco Canyon in northwestern New Mexico.

Although they centered within the canyon, the Chacoan influence extended farther out throughout the San Juan Basin to the north of the Zuni Mountains.

Officials say the museum will present a collection from their permanent collection as well as items on loan from the Salmon Ruins including ceramic vessels, beads, pendants, perishable materials such as sandals and other items.

“It is not often that we get to see archeological materials from the Four Corners region at the museum,” said EPMA Director, Jeff Romney in a release.

The exhibit opens on Saturday, Jan. 25 and will run through June.