EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Teen Court Program of the Municipal Court has received a $4,350 grant from the Texas Bar Foundation.

Officials say the grant will pay for training supplies needed for the program throughout the year and for an upcoming Teen Court Orientation.

In the five years since its inception, the Teen Court Program has been successful because of hard work and commitment provided by Municipal Court staff. This grant will help us achieve our goal of helping and working with the juveniles and their families to comply with the Teen Court program requirements in order to get their cases dismissed. Adrian De La Rosa, Municipal Court Sentencing Supervisor, City of El Paso

The philosophy of Teen Court is to use peer pressure as a positive force that holds the teen offenders accountable for their actions. In Teen Court, the emphasis is on restorative justice, seeking to repair the harm done to the victim and the community.

About Teen Court

The Teen Court Program is a real justice program run by teenagers for teenager and serves as a peer court for misdemeanor and traffic offense. Teen volunteers perform the roles of a juror, court clerk, bailiff, attorney, or prosecutor. Teen Court provides juveniles, who have been charged with a misdemeanor offense, an alternative means by which to have their case heard. Upon successful completion of the court ordered punishment the juvenile defendant will have their case dismissed. Teen Court also provides alternative sentence if the juvenile is found guilty.

About Texas Bar Foundation

Since its inception in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $24 million in grants to law-related programs. Supported by members of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Bar Foundation is the nation’s largest charitably-funded bar foundation. The contributions and funding provided enhance the rule of law and the system of justice in Texas, especially for programs that relate to legal assistance for the underserved, the administration of justice, ethics in the legal profession, the encouragement of legal research, publications and forums, and education of the third branch of government.

