El Paso Municipal Courts cancel and reset hearings amid COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Municipal Court decided to cancel and automatically reset hearings scheduled through April 3.

According to a release, notices will be mailed out once new hearing dates are set.

The Court is encouraging people not to go to court if you have traveled internationally, have come in contact with a person with COVID-19, believe you may have COVID-19, are experiencing symptoms similar to COVID-19 or have flu-like symptoms or a fever.

Residents are urged to call or email the court to reschedule a hearing. The Court also encourages attorneys who know that clients, witnesses, or others have such a condition to alert the court in advance, the release said.

The following will be in effect at the court through Friday, April 3:

No Jury Trials scheduled for March 26 and 27. Jurors do not appear and are excused.

scheduled for March 26 and 27. Jurors do not appear and are excused. Northeast Hearings at 9600 Dyer remain in session. Individuals are encouraged to utilize video arraignment options at 10780-A Pebble Hills, 4801 Osborne or 9011 Escobar to speak with the judge.

at 9600 Dyer remain in session. Individuals are encouraged to utilize video arraignment options at 10780-A Pebble Hills, 4801 Osborne or 9011 Escobar to speak with the judge. Parking Adjudication Hearings at 810 E. Overland are remaining in session. Scheduled individuals are expected to appear.

at 810 E. Overland are remaining in session. Scheduled individuals are expected to appear. All Municipal Court activities to include Juvenile Case Management Classes, Youth Delinquency Prevention Classes, and Teen Court will be suspended in March and April.

The following options are available to stay up to date with the El Paso Municipal Court: