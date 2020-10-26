El Paso Municipal Court suspends in-person transactions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Municipal Court will be closed for in-person transactions starting Tuesday, until further notice, in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

All schedule court hearings will automatically be reset and notices of a new court date will be mailed.

Contactless payments can still be made using the following:

• Phone at (915) 212-0232

• Online at www.elpasotexas.gov/municipal-courts

• Mail at 810 E. Overland, El Paso, Texas 79901

• Through dropbox at all Court locations:

– 810 E. Overland

– 9600 Dyer

– 10780-A Pebble Hills

– 4801 Osborne

– 9011 Escobar

The Municipal Court will remain available by phone at (915) 212-0215, via online chat at elpasotexas.gov/municipal-courts or email at defendants@elpasotexas.gov.

Latest Headlines