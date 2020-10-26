El Paso Municipal Court suspends in-person transactions

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Municipal Court will be closed for in-person transactions starting Tuesday, until further notice, in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

All schedule court hearings will automatically be reset and notices of a new court date will be mailed.

Contactless payments can still be made using the following:

• Phone at (915) 212-0232

• Online at www.elpasotexas.gov/municipal-courts

• Mail at 810 E. Overland, El Paso, Texas 79901

• Through dropbox at all Court locations:

– 810 E. Overland

– 9600 Dyer

– 10780-A Pebble Hills

– 4801 Osborne

– 9011 Escobar

The Municipal Court will remain available by phone at (915) 212-0215, via online chat at elpasotexas.gov/municipal-courts or email at defendants@elpasotexas.gov.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Local school districts suspend athletics at request of El Paso County due to COVID-19

60-year-old El Paso woman with virus fearful she'll need to go to the hospital as capacities reach 100 %

Woman comes forward with possible lead for missing soldier

El Paso County urging school districts to suspend athletics due to COVID-19

Federal resources diverted to assist El Paso, Abbott says

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link