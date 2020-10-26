El Paso Municipal Court suspends in-person transactions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Municipal Court will be closed for in-person transactions starting Tuesday, until further notice, in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
All schedule court hearings will automatically be reset and notices of a new court date will be mailed.
Contactless payments can still be made using the following:
• Phone at (915) 212-0232
• Online at www.elpasotexas.gov/municipal-courts
• Mail at 810 E. Overland, El Paso, Texas 79901
• Through dropbox at all Court locations:
– 810 E. Overland
– 9600 Dyer
– 10780-A Pebble Hills
– 4801 Osborne
– 9011 Escobar
The Municipal Court will remain available by phone at (915) 212-0215, via online chat at elpasotexas.gov/municipal-courts or email at defendants@elpasotexas.gov.
