El Paso Municipal Court announces amnesty period for citations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Municipal Court will offer an amnesty period Monday, Feb. 24, through Saturday, March 7, giving the public an opportunity to clear any warrants and save money.

According to a news release by the City of El Paso, the Municipal Court will waive collection and delinquent fees to include the $50 warrant fee, the 30 percent collection fees for active warrants and previously activated warrants, and the 30 percent collection and late fees for parking citations.

To reduce the backlog of unpaid tickets, the Municipal Court encourages people to take advantage of the opportunity to pay delinquent tickets while saving money.

“We encourage anyone who has delinquent court matters to take advantage of this opportunity to resolve cases,” said Municipal Court Director Lilia Worrell. “The goal of our citation amnesty program is to provide people an opportunity to resolve their matters and restore their driving records.”

The citations must be paid in full during this amnesty period in order to take advantage of the cost savings, according to the release.

Citations can be paid at any Municipal Court bond office, by phone at 915-212-0232, or online at citepayusa.com.