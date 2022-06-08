EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Jennipher Talamantes said she never believed she’d lose her son to a drug overdose, then she received a knock on the door from the police with news that no mother wants to hear.

Her son, Jacob Talamantes, was 25 years old living in Dallas when she received a knock on the door from El Paso Police with the worst news a mother could ever hear.

“He was at a party with one of his friends and they gave him a Percocet and they found him the next day in the hotel deceased.”

Talamantes lost her son after he took a fake Percocet that was actually a counterfeit made with fentanyl.

“He was a very smart young man and he made a dumb decision, wrong decision.” Talamantes said.

She is now doing grass-roots awareness and outreach in El Paso, hoping her story will spread awareness of the dangers of using drugs.

Jennipher said Jacob was a father to two young girls and had a business in Dallas, but she said he started going out with friends and partying more.

“One of the last conversations I had with him, told him ‘God forbid something happens to you and we lose you’ and I saw him straight in the eye and said I love him and didn’t want to lose him,” Jennipher said.

DEA’s Family Summit on the Overdose Epidemic invites more than 80-parent or family-led non-profit organizations that DEA field offices have connections to across the country. This first-ever event will provide opportunities for DEA to share information on the scope of current drug threats, exchange ideas with these parent groups on how DEA could support them in their work, learn of their local efforts, ask them for their help with sharing the One Pill Can Kill fake pill awareness campaign in their communities, identify areas for further collaboration, and build or reinforce existing relationships and partnerships.

As a school counselor, Jennipher said she thinks of her students over this topic, and hopes her story could help prevent them from getting into drugs and risk the same fate, as well as teach parents about how to talk to their children about drugs.

“A lot of people don’t understand what mothers go through. It’s not just something that you put aside…it affects all aspects of your life,” Jennipher said.

Carlos Briano, Demand Reduction Coordinator for the DEA El Paso Division, will accompany Talamantes to the two-day summit being held June 14 & 15 at DEA headquarters in Arlington, Virginia along with another family from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

These two families have experienced tragic loss due to an overdose, and they have been helping raise awareness in our two largest communities. Our goal through this summit is to create more ways to work together so that others do not experience what they have been through. DEA stands with them. Greg Millard, Special Agent, DEA El Paso Division

Jennipher encourages other parents or people in El Paso who have lost loved ones to drug overdose to message her or call her at 915-549-3920 or email her talamantesnles@yahoo.com

