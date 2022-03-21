EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Jenica Gottfeld, a 31-year-old woman, sat anxiously in an Applebee’s restaurant Monday afternoon, waiting to meet Jane Nigro, the woman who gave her life.

Judith Gottfeld, Jenica’s adoptive mother, adopted her when she was a newborn baby in San Jose, California. It was a closed adoption, meaning Jenica and her biological mother, Jane, would not have a relationship.

“My parents made sure to let me know I was adopted, they read me books, told me ‘you came from another mother but we’re you’re parents,” Jenica said.

She said she still wanted to know where she came from and track down her biological mother. She found her through connections using the website Ancestry DNA in 2018. She discovered she also had a brother who helped her and her mother connect.

They planned to meet, however, once the pandemic hit in 2020, it delayed their meeting. Jenica finally made the plans to travel to El Paso, where Jane now lives, to meet her.

“It was everything I expected it to be I’m so happy that I met my birth mother and brother and I feel so lucky and blessed to meet them,” Jenica said.

When Jane arrived to Applebee’s Jenica greeted her with smiles, tears of joy and a bouquet of flowers. The mother-daughter duo embraced for minutes, both crying together and enjoying their reunification.

“She made the right decision, I felt almost lucky that so do someone had the generosity in their heart to do what was best and give me the best opportunity and the best life I could possibly imagine,” Jenica said.

For Jane, she said she prayed she would find her daughter one day.

“I feel so happy, it’s been so long since I’ve seen her since she was a baby, what a blessed day it is for me today,” Jane said. “I’m just grateful I’m alive for this moment.”

Jenica said she plans to spend the rest of her time in El Paso getting to know her birth mother and plans to make more visits to the Borderland to visit her.

“There were days and nights I would think I would never meet them and many people don’t have the opportunity I did and in my heart, I just knew I would find them,” Jenica said.