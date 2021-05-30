El Paso Most Wanted fugitives for week of May 28

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., announced fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sherriff’s Office during the week of May 28, 2021.

The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or antoher, have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabout on any of the these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

Christian Pena

  • Age:
  • 5’09”, 190 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Assault of pregnant person / unlawful restraint
  • Bond: $55,000

Cristian Gonzalez-Santos

  • Age: 28
  • 5’10”, 175 pounds
  • Black hair, brown eyes
  • Violating bond / protective order / assault causes bodily injury family member
  • Bond: $7,500

Jose Alan Gutierrez

  • Age: 30
  • 5’06”, 190 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Criminal simulation
  • Bond: $5,000

Jason Jr. Vargas

  • Age: 22
  • 5’9″, 165 pounds
  • Brown hair, hazel eyes
  • Assault causes bodily injury family member
  • Bond: $2,500

Jessica Badillo

  • Age: 35
  • 5’05”, 230 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Assault causes bodily injury
  • Bond: $2,500

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Phillip Shallenberger

  • Age: 34
  • 6′, 150 pounds
  • Brown hair, blue eyes
  • Driving while intoxicated 3rd or more
  • Bond: N/A

Ramon Flores

  • Age: 44
  • 6’3″, 260 pounds
  • Grey or partially grey hair, brown eyes
  • Assault causes bodily injury family member
  • Bond: N/A

Mario Joseph DeLeon

  • Age: 32
  • 6’1″, 185 pounds
  • Grey or partially grey hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for possession of a controlled substance PG 1>=1G<4G
  • Bond: $50,000

Armando Cortez

  • Age: 40
  • 5’10”, 190 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Assault family household member with previous conviction
  • Bond: $1,000,000

Arath Jauregui

  • Age: 21
  • Height 5’5″
  • 135 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for murder
  • Bond: $80,000

