El Paso Most Wanted fugitives for week of May 28

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., announced fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sherriff’s Office during the week of May 28, 2021.

The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or antoher, have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabout on any of the these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

Christian Pena

Age:

5’09”, 190 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Assault of pregnant person / unlawful restraint

Bond: $55,000

Cristian Gonzalez-Santos

Age: 28

5’10”, 175 pounds

Black hair, brown eyes

Violating bond / protective order / assault causes bodily injury family member

Bond: $7,500

Jose Alan Gutierrez

Age: 30

5’06”, 190 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Criminal simulation

Bond: $5,000

Jason Jr. Vargas

Age: 22

5’9″, 165 pounds

Brown hair, hazel eyes

Assault causes bodily injury family member

Bond: $2,500

Jessica Badillo

Age: 35

5’05”, 230 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Assault causes bodily injury

Bond: $2,500

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Phillip Shallenberger

Age: 34

6′, 150 pounds

Brown hair, blue eyes

Driving while intoxicated 3rd or more

Bond: N/A

Ramon Flores

Age: 44

6’3″, 260 pounds

Grey or partially grey hair, brown eyes

Assault causes bodily injury family member

Bond: N/A

Mario Joseph DeLeon

Age: 32

6’1″, 185 pounds

Grey or partially grey hair, brown eyes

Wanted for possession of a controlled substance PG 1>=1G<4G

Bond: $50,000

Armando Cortez

Age: 40

5’10”, 190 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Assault family household member with previous conviction

Bond: $1,000,000

Arath Jauregui