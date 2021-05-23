El Paso Most Wanted fugitives for week of May 23

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., announced fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sherriff’s Office during the week of May 23, 2021.

The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

Kayla Michelle Alba

Age: 26

5’4″, 100 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: possession of marijuana <= 5LBS>4OZ MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G 2X

No bond

Johnnie Lee Carter

Age: 31

5’10”, 245 pounds

Black hair, brown eyes

Assault family / household member previous conviction

No bond

Biridiana Lizeth Saenz

Age: 29

5’06”, 132 pounds

Black hair, brown eyes

Aggravated kidnapping

$50,000 bond

Carlos Ortiz

Age: 48

5’10”, 231 pounds

Black hair, brown eyes

Deceptive business practice

$40,000 bond

Jesus Arturo Acosta

Age: 34

5’05”, 160 pounds

Bald, brown eyes

Continuous violence against the family

$5,000 bond

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Jovani Moises Leyva

Age: 23

6’0″, 180 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation

No bond

Terrence Tremayne Mathews

Age: 34

6’1″, 179 pounds

Black hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

Bond: $300,000

Armando Cortez

Age:

5’10”, 190 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Assault of Family Household Member with Previous Conviction

Bond: $1 million

Arath Jauregui

Age: 21

5’5″, 135 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Murder

Bond: $80,000

