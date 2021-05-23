El Paso Most Wanted fugitives for week of May 23

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., announced fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sherriff’s Office during the week of May 23, 2021.

The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

El Paso Police Department

Kayla Michelle Alba

  • Age: 26
  • 5’4″, 100 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: possession of marijuana <= 5LBS>4OZ MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G 2X
  • No bond

Johnnie Lee Carter

  • Age: 31
  • 5’10”, 245 pounds
  • Black hair, brown eyes
  • Assault family / household member previous conviction
  • No bond

Biridiana Lizeth Saenz

  • Age: 29
  • 5’06”, 132 pounds
  • Black hair, brown eyes
  • Aggravated kidnapping
  • $50,000 bond

Carlos Ortiz

  • Age: 48
  • 5’10”, 231 pounds
  • Black hair, brown eyes
  • Deceptive business practice
  • $40,000 bond

Jesus Arturo Acosta

  • Age: 34
  • 5’05”, 160 pounds
  • Bald, brown eyes
  • Continuous violence against the family
  • $5,000 bond

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Jovani Moises Leyva

  • Age: 23
  • 6’0″, 180 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation
  • No bond

Terrence Tremayne Mathews

  • Age: 34
  • 6’1″, 179 pounds
  • Black hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon
  • Bond: $300,000

Armando Cortez

  • Age:
  • 5’10”, 190 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault of Family Household Member with Previous Conviction
  • Bond: $1 million

Arath Jauregui

  • Age: 21
  • 5’5″, 135 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Murder
  • Bond: $80,000

