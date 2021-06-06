El Paso Most Wanted fugitives for week of June 6

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., announced fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office during the week of June 6, 2021.

The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabout on any of the these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

Carlos Ortiz

Age: 48

5’10”, 231 pounds

Black hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Deceptive business practice

Bond: $40,000

Eurydice Saucedo

Age: 38

5′, 160 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Theft of property >=$30K<$150K

Bond: $25,000

Thomas Ray III

Age: 22

5’11”, 150 pounds

Black hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Assault of pregnant person

Bond: $10,000

Cesar Nevarez

Age: 35

5’05”, 150 pounds

Black hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury family member

Bond: $4,000

Andre Edwin Billups Jr.

Age: 38

5’11”, 200 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury family member

Bond: $4,000

El Paso County Sheriff’s Department

Miguel Escajeda

Age: 33

5’7″, 170 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Assault family / household member previous conviction

Bond: $50,000

Joel Gonzales

Age: 36

5’09”, 185 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Driving while intoxicated third or more

Bond: $100,000

Jaime Hernandez

Age: 25

6’03”, 195 pounds

Brown hair, green eyes

Wanted for: Injury child/elderly/disabled with intentional bodily injury, two counts assault family/house member 2+ in 12 months.

Bond: N/A

Arath Jauregui