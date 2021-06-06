El Paso Most Wanted fugitives for week of June 6

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., announced fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office during the week of June 6, 2021.
The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabout on any of the these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
El Paso Police Department
Carlos Ortiz
- Age: 48
- 5’10”, 231 pounds
- Black hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Deceptive business practice
- Bond: $40,000
Eurydice Saucedo
- Age: 38
- 5′, 160 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Theft of property >=$30K<$150K
- Bond: $25,000
Thomas Ray III
- Age: 22
- 5’11”, 150 pounds
- Black hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Assault of pregnant person
- Bond: $10,000
Cesar Nevarez
- Age: 35
- 5’05”, 150 pounds
- Black hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury family member
- Bond: $4,000
Andre Edwin Billups Jr.
- Age: 38
- 5’11”, 200 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury family member
- Bond: $4,000
El Paso County Sheriff’s Department
Miguel Escajeda
- Age: 33
- 5’7″, 170 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Assault family / household member previous conviction
- Bond: $50,000
Joel Gonzales
- Age: 36
- 5’09”, 185 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Driving while intoxicated third or more
- Bond: $100,000
Jaime Hernandez
- Age: 25
- 6’03”, 195 pounds
- Brown hair, green eyes
- Wanted for: Injury child/elderly/disabled with intentional bodily injury, two counts assault family/house member 2+ in 12 months.
- Bond: N/A
Arath Jauregui
- Age: 21
- 5’5″, 135 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Murder
- Bond: $80,000