El Paso Most Wanted fugitives for week of June 6

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., announced fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office during the week of June 6, 2021.

The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabout on any of the these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

El Paso Police Department

Carlos Ortiz

  • Age: 48
  • 5’10”, 231 pounds
  • Black hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Deceptive business practice
  • Bond: $40,000

Eurydice Saucedo

  • Age: 38
  • 5′, 160 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Theft of property >=$30K<$150K
  • Bond: $25,000

Thomas Ray III

  • Age: 22
  • 5’11”, 150 pounds
  • Black hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault of pregnant person
  • Bond: $10,000

Cesar Nevarez

  • Age: 35
  • 5’05”, 150 pounds
  • Black hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury family member
  • Bond: $4,000

Andre Edwin Billups Jr.

  • Age: 38
  • 5’11”, 200 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury family member
  • Bond: $4,000

El Paso County Sheriff’s Department

Miguel Escajeda

  • Age: 33
  • 5’7″, 170 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault family / household member previous conviction
  • Bond: $50,000

Joel Gonzales

  • Age: 36
  • 5’09”, 185 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Driving while intoxicated third or more
  • Bond: $100,000

Jaime Hernandez

  • Age: 25
  • 6’03”, 195 pounds
  • Brown hair, green eyes
  • Wanted for: Injury child/elderly/disabled with intentional bodily injury, two counts assault family/house member 2+ in 12 months.
  • Bond: N/A

Arath Jauregui

  • Age: 21
  • 5’5″, 135 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Murder
  • Bond: $80,000

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Stabbing at Cielo Vista Mall

Oasis Water Park at Eastside Regional Park opens

Five car collision in Northeast El Paso

Kombucha gaining popularity in the Sun City

Irrobali wins District 5 EPISD school board seat

Family violence and stabbing in Far East El Paso

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link