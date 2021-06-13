El Paso Most Wanted fugitives for week of June 13

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., announced fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office during the week of June 13, 2021.

The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabout on any of the these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

Mark Vince Sanchez

Age: 27

5’05”, 116 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Violation of bond and protective order

Bond: $25,000

Eurydice Saucedo

Age: 38

5′, 160 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Theft of property >=$30k<$150k

Bond: $25,000

Timothy Emerson

Age: 42

6’02”, 180 pounds

Bald hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of building

Bond: $25,000

Jorge Orozco

Age: 30

5’09”, 145 pounds

Black hair, black eyes

Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury family member interference with emergency request for assistance

Bond: $15,000

Shaun Michael Harris

Age: 22

5’09”, 180 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Criminal trespass

Bond: $10,000

El Paso County Sheriff’s Department

Victor Manuel Silva

Age: 45

5’10”, 180 pounds

Black hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Assault family/household member previous conviction

Bond: N/A

Guadalupe Jr. Garcia

Age: 28

5’7″, 190 pounds

Black hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Criminal mischief >=$750<$2,500

Bond: $2,500

Cedric Johnson

Age: 43

5’7″, 219 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Three counts of forgery financial instrument >$100<$750 ENH IAT

Bond: $45,000

Armando Cortez

Age: 40

5’10”, 190 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Assault family household member with previous conviction

$1 million

Arath Jauregui