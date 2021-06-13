El Paso Most Wanted fugitives for week of June 13

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., announced fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office during the week of June 13, 2021.
The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabout on any of the these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
El Paso Police Department
Mark Vince Sanchez
- Age: 27
- 5’05”, 116 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Violation of bond and protective order
- Bond: $25,000
Eurydice Saucedo
- Age: 38
- 5′, 160 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Theft of property >=$30k<$150k
- Bond: $25,000
Timothy Emerson
- Age: 42
- 6’02”, 180 pounds
- Bald hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of building
- Bond: $25,000
Jorge Orozco
- Age: 30
- 5’09”, 145 pounds
- Black hair, black eyes
- Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury family member interference with emergency request for assistance
- Bond: $15,000
Shaun Michael Harris
- Age: 22
- 5’09”, 180 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Criminal trespass
- Bond: $10,000
El Paso County Sheriff’s Department
Victor Manuel Silva
- Age: 45
- 5’10”, 180 pounds
- Black hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Assault family/household member previous conviction
- Bond: N/A
Guadalupe Jr. Garcia
- Age: 28
- 5’7″, 190 pounds
- Black hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Criminal mischief >=$750<$2,500
- Bond: $2,500
Cedric Johnson
- Age: 43
- 5’7″, 219 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Three counts of forgery financial instrument >$100<$750 ENH IAT
- Bond: $45,000
Armando Cortez
- Age: 40
- 5’10”, 190 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Assault family household member with previous conviction
- $1 million
Arath Jauregui
- Age: 21
- 5’5″, 135 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Murder
- Bond: $80,000