El Paso Most Wanted Fugitives for week of July 25

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, announced fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office during the week of July 25, 2021.

The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.



Anyone with information on the whereabout on any of the these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

El Paso Police Department

Rogelio Cazares

Age: 34

5’10”, 220 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of habitation 2x, evading arrest or detention with vehicle 2x

Total Bond: $80,000

German Robles

Age: 30

5’9″, 200 pounds

Black hair, black eyes

Wanted for: Injury to child, elderly, disable with intent for bodily injury. Aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Total Bond: $75,000

Mark Vince Sanchez

Age: 27

5’05”, 116 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted For: Violation of bond, protective order

Total Bond: $50,000

Jorge Orozco

Age: 30

5’09”, 145 pounds

Black hair, black eyes

Wanted For: Assault causes bodily injury to family member, interference with emergency request for assitance.

Total Bond: $15,000

Michael Austin Schmelzer

Age: 26

5’11”, 185 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted For: Criminal mischief>=$750<$2,500

Total Bond: $5,000

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Edgar Espinoza Ramos

Age: 25

5’5″, 160 pounds

Black hair, brown eyes

Wanted For: Assault to family house member, impede breath/circulation.

Total Bond: $41,000

Casper Jerimiah Morales

Age: 20

5’6″, 150 pounds

Black hair, brown eyes

Wanted For: Possession of controlled substance PG1>=4G200G

Total Bond: $50,000

Syira Dolores Lima

Age: 23

5’9″, 267 pounds

Black hair, brown eyes

Wanted For: Aggravated robbery.

Total Bond: $50,000

Brianna Martinez

Age: 27

5’8″, 140 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted For: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Total Bond: $41,000

Janice Levario