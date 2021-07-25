El Paso Most Wanted Fugitives for week of July 25

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, announced fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office during the week of July 25, 2021.
The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabout on any of the these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
El Paso Police Department
Rogelio Cazares
- Age: 34
- 5’10”, 220 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of habitation 2x, evading arrest or detention with vehicle 2x
- Total Bond: $80,000
German Robles
- Age: 30
- 5’9″, 200 pounds
- Black hair, black eyes
- Wanted for: Injury to child, elderly, disable with intent for bodily injury. Aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
- Total Bond: $75,000
Mark Vince Sanchez
- Age: 27
- 5’05”, 116 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted For: Violation of bond, protective order
- Total Bond: $50,000
Jorge Orozco
- Age: 30
- 5’09”, 145 pounds
- Black hair, black eyes
- Wanted For: Assault causes bodily injury to family member, interference with emergency request for assitance.
- Total Bond: $15,000
Michael Austin Schmelzer
- Age: 26
- 5’11”, 185 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted For: Criminal mischief>=$750<$2,500
- Total Bond: $5,000
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
Edgar Espinoza Ramos
- Age: 25
- 5’5″, 160 pounds
- Black hair, brown eyes
- Wanted For: Assault to family house member, impede breath/circulation.
- Total Bond: $41,000
Casper Jerimiah Morales
- Age: 20
- 5’6″, 150 pounds
- Black hair, brown eyes
- Wanted For: Possession of controlled substance PG1>=4G200G
- Total Bond: $50,000
Syira Dolores Lima
- Age: 23
- 5’9″, 267 pounds
- Black hair, brown eyes
- Wanted For: Aggravated robbery.
- Total Bond: $50,000
Brianna Martinez
- Age: 27
- 5’8″, 140 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted For: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
- Total Bond: $41,000
Janice Levario
- Age: 29
- 5’5″, 160 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted For: Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon
- Total Bond: $50,000