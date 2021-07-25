El Paso Most Wanted Fugitives for week of July 25

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, announced fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office during the week of July 25, 2021.

The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabout on any of the these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

Rogelio Cazares

  • Age: 34
  • 5’10”, 220 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of habitation 2x, evading arrest or detention with vehicle 2x
  • Total Bond: $80,000

German Robles

  • Age: 30
  • 5’9″, 200 pounds
  • Black hair, black eyes
  • Wanted for: Injury to child, elderly, disable with intent for bodily injury. Aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
  • Total Bond: $75,000

Mark Vince Sanchez

  • Age: 27
  • 5’05”, 116 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted For: Violation of bond, protective order
  • Total Bond: $50,000

Jorge Orozco

  • Age: 30
  • 5’09”, 145 pounds
  • Black hair, black eyes
  • Wanted For: Assault causes bodily injury to family member, interference with emergency request for assitance.
  • Total Bond: $15,000

Michael Austin Schmelzer

  • Age: 26
  • 5’11”, 185 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted For: Criminal mischief>=$750<$2,500
  • Total Bond: $5,000

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Edgar Espinoza Ramos

  • Age: 25
  • 5’5″, 160 pounds
  • Black hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted For: Assault to family house member, impede breath/circulation.
  • Total Bond: $41,000

Casper Jerimiah Morales

  • Age: 20
  • 5’6″, 150 pounds
  • Black hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted For: Possession of controlled substance PG1>=4G200G
  • Total Bond: $50,000

Syira Dolores Lima

  • Age: 23
  • 5’9″, 267 pounds
  • Black hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted For: Aggravated robbery.
  • Total Bond: $50,000

Brianna Martinez

  • Age: 27
  • 5’8″, 140 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted For: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
  • Total Bond: $41,000

Janice Levario

  • Age: 29
  • 5’5″, 160 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted For: Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon
  • Total Bond: $50,000

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

